Russian authorities ready to support major projects — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. The state is ready to provide major projects with required support, including by way of creating comfortable regulatory environment, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

The head of state took part by a video link in the signing ceremony for agreements on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). Implementation of these projects "will provide sound financial dividends for companies and regions, serve as a good incentive to increase the output of goods and services in demand" and will make possible "to create modern jobs, seriously strengthen and upgrade production, transport, tourism and other required infrastructure in regions."

"The state in its turn is ready to provide the required support to such projects, including on account of creating comfortable regulatory environment," the President said.

Implementation of these agreements will hopefully become "an example of efficient joint work of government authorities, state-owned and private companies," the head of state added.