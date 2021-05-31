Aurus shareholder to start car supplies to Middle East in 2022 - CEO

ELABUGA, May 31. /TASS/. Tawazun, the UAE-based shareholder of Aurus, will start deliveries of the Aurus Senat luxury cars to the Middle East in 2022, Aurus CEO Adil Shirinov told reporters on Monday.

"The region of the Middle East and North Africa is in our focus because it comprises almost two dozen countries, while the region is fairly large and, most importantly, receptive from the standpoint of luxury brands. Therefore, main activities are implemented and certification and homologation matters are dealt with in this area. Our task is to settle these issues by the end of this year and enter this market then in 2022," the top manager said.

Aurus is the first Russian luxury car brand created from scratch by NAMI design institute specialists. Aurus shareholders are NAMI (63.5%), UAE’s Tawazun (36%) and Sollers (0.5%). Series production of cars started on May 31.