Aeroflot continues to assist Air France in transporting passengers

PARIS, 28 May. / TASS /. The largest Russian airline Aeroflot continued on Friday to assist the French Air France in the transportation of passengers delayed by it flights, a source at the

Charles de Gaulle airport told TASS on Friday.

Aeroflot again took over on Friday the care of the passengers of Air France in connection with the postponement of its flights, the source said. "Specifically, at its request, the Russian company sent large aircraft capable of carrying a significant number of passengers." According to the sources' estimates, about 200 Air France passengers were able to use Aeroflot's services on Friday. He noted that while the Saturday Air France flight remains in the schedule, however, he did not rule out that the French company might again need Aeroflot's help on Saturday. Airlines Air France and Aeroflot are members of the SkyTeam aviation alliance. The airlines as part of one alliance cooperate more closely with each other: for example, they combine services for the use of business lounges or the system of accumulating and using bonus miles. The day before, Aeroflot called the decision to transport some of Air France's passengers to Moscow "a common industry practice".