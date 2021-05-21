Hainan's Sanya intends to boost implementation of smart technologies by 2023

HAIKOU, May 21. /TASS/. Hainan's Sanya has launched a new infrastructure development program, according to which the authorities plan to boost large-scale adoption of smart technologies by 2023, stated a government report on the project to optimize urban management for the next three years.

According to the excerpts from the document published on the website of the Sanya administration, in order to improve the city's image, the authorities will act upon 27 key initiatives. The main tasks include increasing the level of design and architecture in accordance with advanced standards, restoring the old fund, increasing building in order to create comfortable living environment. The transformations will affect the public transport system, sewerage system, medicine and healthcare.

According to the development project, in the near future Sanya will dynamically develop a 5G mobile communication network, a number of important facilities will be set up in the city for digitalization and the active implementation of big data technologies, the latest telecommunications. At the same time, it is planned to create a "platform" for "smart infrastructure management". The list of these tasks includes constant expansion of the scope of practical application of the latest research in the field of AI (artificial intelligence).

The Sanya administration is also going to significantly improve the city's ecological image. In accordance with the published document, in the near future, green areas on its territory will be located at a maximum distance of 300 m from each other. Moreover, every 500 meters a pedestrian should see parks along the way.

Sanya is considered one of the leading Chinese resorts and is renowned for its excellent climate. City beaches and numerous attractions all year round attract tourists both from other regions of China and from all over the world. Tourism provides a significant part of the income of the local population. One of the main goals of Hainan's economic development is to continually improve Sanya's ranking as the best holiday destination by upgrading infrastructure and improving services.