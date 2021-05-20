Parties to NordStream 2 project want its implementation despite difficulties, says Peskov

MOSCOW, May 20. / TASS /. All participants in the Nord Stream 2 project are interested in its early implementation, despite all the difficulties, said Dmitry Peskov spokesperson of the Russian President, on Thursday.

"The project, despite all the difficulties, has continued, work was underway. We, as well as our international partners in this project, are convinced that the project should not be subjected to pressure from third countries. This is illegal and does not generally comply with the rules of international commercial affairs. The continuation of this project, and, most importantly, its early completion meets the interests of our country, as well as the countries participating in this project," he said.

According to Peskov, the question of whether the US decision will make it possible to lift part of the sanctions against Nord Stream 2 is "rather hypothetical." "Regardless of this decision, the work was carried out and more than once we stated our intention to complete this project as soon as possible," he added. Peskov also stressed that the decision of the Americans "does not create additional obstacles that need to be overcome."

Peskov did not answer the question of whether this move on the part of Washington DC was linked to the preparation of a meeting between the Presidents of Russia and the United States. "The Americans should be asking this," he said. Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed that the refusal to impose sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 operator, Nord Stream 2 AG, is in American national interests.