Greece to lift quotas of Russian tourists on May 14, tourist minister vows

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Greece will cancel quotas for the number of Russian tourists on May 14, Greek Tourism Minister Harry Theoharis said in an interview with TASS.

"We have already started the gradual lifting of the restrictions. Five hundred people - that was a previous limit and now we have raised it to 4,000. We will be considering other changes to facilitate travel - all the way to the 14th of May. From the 14th of May, Russia is going to be part of the limited set of countries that we will have no restrictions in terms of tourism travel," he said.

Earlier, the Greek authorities had announced that the country would be open to tourists from May 14, Theoharis recalled.

"Of course, the system says that you have to be either vaccinated [against the coronavirus] or recovered or have a negative test. When you arrive you will be subject, possibly, to targeted testing - a percentage of people will be tested. They will be isolated if they are found positive. Of course, the standard protocol that Greeks follow the same protocol tourists will follow," the minister said.

Theoharis also noted that Greece prioritizes vaccination for hotel employees and people working in tourism.

"So, you can see that is a system with a lot of safety built in that when you go on vacation in Greece you don’t have to worry about," he concluded.

Currently, the Greek authorities allow up to 4,000 Russians per week to enter the country exclusively by air and only to the airports of Athens, Thessaloniki and Heraklion. Tourists must have a negative coronavirus test and a voucher with a confirmation of a hotel reservation.

So far, the country also has a seven-day quarantine requirement for all passengers on international flights arriving in the country. The permit for the arrival of up to 4,000 Russians per week was extended from April 3 to April 19.