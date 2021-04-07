Media: Hainan's Haikou offers investors promising rural projects

HAIKOU, April 7. /TASS/. The Haikou government has published a list of rural investment projects that legally belong to the city, reported the Haikou Daily.

According to the newspaper, the government has offered investors to participate in promising programs related not only to the cultivation of vegetables and fruits, but also to many activities related to the agricultural economy. More than 100 large manufacturing and trade Chinese and foreign companies have already shown their interest.

It is assumed that the new measures will stimulate the development of several sectors directly related to agriculture, will accelerate the formation of the Hainan Free Trade Port and will improve the welfare of local residents.

At the same time, the local administration promotes the popularization of the so-called village tourism. Urban residents from other provinces of China and foreigners who come to Haikou on vacation, in addition to the traditional sightseeing of cultural and historical attractions and nearby dwarf extinct volcanoes, also have the opportunity to stay in the countryside and experience the calm rural life of the tropics. Such complex projects, as noted, have a beneficial effect on the growth of not only the hotel business and the sphere of transport communications, but also on manufacturing enterprises.

According to the newspaper, one of the important objectives of this program is to gradually create recognizable travel brands.

"We strive to ensure that these investment projects cover all areas of socio-economic development," explained a representative of the city administration for the promotion of international investments. He stressed that the authorities are constantly exploring new opportunities for the application of "attractive and highly effective incentive measures."

In the Haikou area, many exotic fruits are cultivated — lychee, pineapple, vampi and durian, as well as a number of cultivated plants that grow in the tropics. Among them are black pepper, which is in high demand all over the world, hevea — the main source of natural rubber, as well as betel nut, the leaves of which are used in medicine. What is more, farmers and agricultural companies grow on the outskirts of the city all year round practically all the vegetables needed in the kitchen to prepare both common and rare dishes.