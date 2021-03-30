Hapag-Lloyd notes delays in cargo delivery

BERLIN, March 30. /TASS/. Hapag-Lloyd cannot yet estimate financial implications of the incident with Suez Canal blocking but notes delays in cargo delivery, head of the press service of the international container transport operator Nils Haupt told TASS on Tuesday.

There were ten vessels of Hapag-Lloyd carrying approximately 70,000 containers in the Suez Canal area, Haupt said. "I believe they will be several days late," the spokesman said.

"It is still difficult to assess financial damages," Haupt noted. The delay of several days in marine cargo transportation "is not a catastrophe," he added.

The vessel traffic restarted in the Suez Canal on Monday.