Russia, Greece have always helped each other through hard times, Russian PM says

ATHENS, March 24. /TASS/. The Russian-Greek relationship is based on special historical, cultural and religious closeness, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting with Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens on Wednesday.
"In tough times Greece and Russia constantly helped each other and were together. It is our shared heritage that we all cherish," the Russian prime minister said adding that "Russian-Greek relations are based on the special historical, cultural and spiritual closeness between the nations."
Apart from that, Mishustin conveyed best wishes from Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Greek prime minister.
The Russian and Greek prime ministers’ meeting was attended by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk, Transport Minister Vitaly Saveliev, who also co-chairs the Russian-Greek intergovernmental commission, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko and Elmir Tagirov, deputy chief of the government staff.
Mishustin arrived in Athens on Wednesday on a two-day working visit to attend the celebrations marking the 200th anniversary of the Greek Revolution. On Thursday, March 25, a military parade will be held in Athens. Prince Charles of Wales and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are due to join the country's bicentennial celebrations, as well as French Defense Minister Florence Parly and Cyprus’ President Nicos Anastasiades.