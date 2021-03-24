Russia, Greece have always helped each other through hard times, Russian PM says

ATHENS, March 24. /TASS/. The Russian-Greek relationship is based on special historical, cultural and religious closeness, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting with Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens on Wednesday.

"In tough times Greece and Russia constantly helped each other and were together. It is our shared heritage that we all cherish," the Russian prime minister said adding that "Russian-Greek relations are based on the special historical, cultural and spiritual closeness between the nations."

Apart from that, Mishustin conveyed best wishes from Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Greek prime minister.