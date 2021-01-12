Russia is among top three trade partners of Ukraine in 2020, customs service says

KIEV, January 12. /TASS/. Russia became one of the three main trade partners of Ukraine in 2020, Ukraine’s State Customs Service announced on Tuesday.

"The countries Ukraine imported most of the goods from are: China - $8.3 bln, Germany - $5.1 bln and Russia - $4.6 bln. The countries that exported most from Ukraine are China - $7.1 bln, Poland - $3.3 bln, Russia - $2.7 bln," the service said on Facebook.

According to the customs service, grains, ferrous metals, fats and oils of animal or vegetable origin formed the bulk of Ukraine's exports. Ukraine first of all imported mineral fuel, oil and products of its processing, machinery, equipment and mechanical devices and land transport.

In general, according to the customs service, in 2020, imports of goods to Ukraine decreased by 10.3% to $54.2 billion, exports of goods fell by 1.7% to $49.2 bln.

Earlier, head of the Political Council of the Opposition Platform - For Life party Viktor Medvedchuk said that Ukraine loses billions of dollars annually due to the Association Agreement with the EU. He called , the terms of the agreement "catastrophic" for the country's economy. Referring to the data of the State Statistics Service, the politician said that in 2020 the negative trade balance for Kiev amounted to $5.09 bln due to the "asymmetric and discriminatory" conditions of the free trade zone with the EU.