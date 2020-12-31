Oil supplies via Transneft system in January seen at 36.4 mln tonnes

MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. The volume of oil pumped through the Transneft system in January 2021 is planned at 36.4 mln tonnes, official spokesman of the national pipeline operator Igor Dyomin told reporters on Thursday.

In particular, the operator plans to pump 3 mln tonnes of oil via the Druzhba pipeline in January 2021, 2.65 mln tonnes of oil via the ESPO (Eastern Siberia-Pacific Ocean) to China and another 0.85 mln tonnes in transit to Kazakhstan. The operator plans to supply 1.28 mln tonnes of oil to the refineries of Belarus via the Transneft system in January.

Also, in January, 9 mln tonnes will be exported via the Russian ports, including 1.5 mln tonnes through Novorossiysk, 2.9 mln tonnes through Primorsk, 2.7 mln tonnes through Kozmino, 1.9 mln tonnes through Ust-Luga.

Exports of diesel fuel via Russian ports in January is planned at the level of 2.304 mln tonnes against 2.09 mln tonnes expected in December 2020.

It is planned to pump 19.5 million tonnes of oil to Russian refineries in January 2021.