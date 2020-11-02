Putin urges to more actively use state-private partnership instruments in aerospace sector

NOVO-OGARYOVO, November 2. /TASS/. It is necessary to more actively use Public Private Partnership (PPP) instruments in Russia’s aerospace sector to meet the targets it is facing, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting on space programs on Monday.

The president called for employing extrabudgetary and borrowed funds if possible.

Meanwhile, "it is necessary to search for such possibilities, it is necessary to search for additional resources that will lower the sector’s dependence on budget financing and encourage its development, and will make it possible to solve the tasks set, particularly on marketing new commercially attractive products and services, more efficiently and in a more flexible way," Putin added.