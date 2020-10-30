Africa is promising area for boosting Russian export, says Russian Export Center head

IZHEVSK, October 30. /TASS/. The Russian Export Center (REC) sees huge potential in supplies of Russian products to African countries amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Center’s chief executive Veronika Nikishina told an online forum on Friday.

"[We see the trend of - TASS] growth areas shifting to new untapped markets, including mounting interest in the African continent. Stagnation on major traditional European and US markets opens up interest in the African continent, and we see huge prospects for Russian exports there," she said.

The Russian Export Center is starting to discuss joint instruments and measures that will help Russian companies to launch supplies. "That may be done through joint instruments, through joint measures that we are starting to discuss actively, and Russian companies will be able to increase their presence on the African market next year," Nikishina added.