Belarus estimates direct losses from external factors at $146 mln — PM

MINSK, October 1. /TASS/. Direct losses of Belarus from external factors are estimated at 380 mln Belarusian rubles ($146 mln), Prime Minister of the Republic Roman Golovchenko said on Thursday.

The country’s budget for 2021 is formed in conditions of limited resources, the official said."This is the budget of the epoch of the pandemic and the unprecedented global crisis. Direct losses from external factors we cannot control are estimated at 380 mln rubles," Golovchenko said, cited by his press service.

The country will allocate 4.2 bln Belarusian rubles (about $1.6 bln) for the external state debt repayment next year, Golovchenko added.