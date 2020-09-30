Russia continues talks with the Netherlands on tax agreements Finance Minister

CHEBOKSARY, September 30. /TASS/. The Netherlands is among top priority jurisdictions for Russia in terms of tax conventions review and negotiations continue, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters on Wednesday.

"The negotiating process is underway. We will nevertheless continue to progress in line with our plans so that to conclude agreements by the year-end with jurisdictions we identified as the top priority ones for entering into new agreements," the Minister said.

Negotiations with the Netherlands on revisions of the double taxation agreements proceed with difficulties, Siluanov said earlier. The Russian Finance Ministry expects to complete them in 2020.

Russian authorities want to increase the tax on dividends transferred abroad from 2% to 15%. This measure requires revisions of double tax conventions with certain countries. Cyprus has already consented to revise the bilateral agreement with Russia accordingly.