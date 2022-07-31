Low-powered explosive device detonates at Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. A low-powered explosive device attached to a homemade drone went off on the territory of the Black Sea fleet headquarters in Sevastopol, an official with the fleet’s press service reported on Sunday. Medical assistance was provided to those who were injured by glass fragments in the result of the explosion, the official added.

"Five people have been injured by the scattering of glass fragments on the territory of the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol after a low-power explosive device planted in a makeshift UAV detonated in one of the premises. All the victims received medical assistance," the press service noted.

Earlier, the governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev, wrote on his Telegram channel about an attack, allegedly using a drone, on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol. He noted that five people were injured. All festive events for the Navy Day in Sevastopol have been canceled for security reasons.