Russia supplies pilot batches of coronavirus tests to Austria, Egypt

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Russia has supplied pilot batches of test systems to detect the coronavirus to Austria and Egypt, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said on Wednesday. He was speaking at a government hour at the Federation Council, upper house of parliament.

"Pilot batches of test systems have been delivered to Austria and Egypt, work is ongoing with Bulgaria, Serbia and Pakistan," he said.

According to him, Russia also has agreements on the supply of protective suits to Turkmenistan, antiseptics and disinfectants to the Gulf countries.