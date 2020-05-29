Serial production of compass for Arctic begins in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, May 29. /TASS/. The Elektropribor Concern (St. Petersburg) started serial production of Russia’s first all-latitude ship compass, designed primarily for use in the Arctic regions, the company’s press-service said on Thursday.

"Azimut-KM05D" magnetic compass is designed for use in all areas of navigation, including in high latitudes," the press service reported. "First of all, it is relevant for the Arctic regions. This is the first all-latitude compass made in Russia. The concern has started serial production, and the first batch will be delivered to customers in late 2020."

The compass was designed under the state program on development of shipbuilding and equipment for offshore fields.