Putin urges higher competitiveness of national agriculture on world markets

NOVO-OGAREVO, May 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has set the task for the domestic agriculture sector to increase competitiveness in world markets, to develop gardening, wine-growing, its own seed production, as well as using advanced scientific developments.

"As in all sectors of the economy, ones should not overlook strategic issues here [in the agriculture sector] as well, it is necessary to increase the competitiveness of Russian agricultural products, making domestic products and food be in growing demand both in our country and abroad," the head of the state said at a meeting on the situation in agriculture and the food industry.

In his opinion, competitiveness is "the key parameter," when it comes to building agricultural, industrial, scientific and educational policies, as well as a system of support and stimulation of exports, and the development of deep processing of agricultural raw materials."

"Russian companies have achieved impressive results in production of poultry, meat, primarily pork, vegetable oils and sugar, granulated sugar," Putin said.

He recalled that "over the past 10-20 years, the output on these commodity items has grown significantly."

"Of course, now we should go further and develop such areas as gardening, wine-growing, the production of beef, milk," the president believes.

Putin stressed that it is important to fully use the potential of national research institutions for the needs of agricultural production, so that domestic developments in the field of selection, genetics, biotechnology serve the growing of safe, high-quality crops.

"First of all, we are talking about import substitution of seeds and feed additives," the head of state said.

"It is equally important to develop pedigree cattle breeding and production veterinary drugs," Putin stressed. According to him, this is not only "an applied task for the science and business," but also "the key condition, the guarantee of food security and independence of the country.".