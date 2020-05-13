Eurasian Economic Commission reports lifting of customs declaration for certain goods

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) announced at a meeting on Tuesday the lifting of the obligatory customs declaring procedure in trade between member states for certain groups of goods, including coal, peat, alcohols, vitamins and others, except for crude oil and petroleum products supplied from Russia to Belarus, the Commission reported on Wednesday.

The decision came into force on May 7, 2020, the EEC noted.

"Russia lifted the obligatory customs declaring procedure for groups of goods, including coal, peat, alcohols, aldehydes, acids, provitamins, vitamins, hormones and others, excluding crude oil and petroleum products supplied from Russia to Belarus," Minister for Internal Markets, Informatization, Information and Communication Technologies Gegham Vardanyan noted.

Consultations were held at the platform of the EEC’s Domestic Markets Operation Department with participation of representatives of the EAEU (Eurasian Economic Union) member countries, according to the report. Following those consultations, Russia’s Economic Development Ministry together with the Federal Customs Service drafted a letter of guidance waiving the requirement to declare goods of Group 27 and 29 of the EAEU Commodity Nomenclature of Foreign Economic Activity between member states within the framework of the common market.