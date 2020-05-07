Putin, Trump discuss OPEC+ deal, coronavirus pandemic, bilateral relations

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Donald Trump of the United States have discussed the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the OPEC+ deal and bilateral relations, the Kremlin press service said on Thursday following a telephone conversation between the two presidents.

According to the press service, the heads of state exchanged congratulations on the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany. The conversation highlighted "the historical importance of two countries’ allied relations during World War II, which made it possible to defeat our common enemy." "Maintaining this tradition, Russia and the US can achieve progress in resolving the most pressing issues of our time, including efforts to ensure strategic stability issues, fight terrorism, resolve regional conflicts and contain epidemics," the statement said.

When discussing the coronavirus situation, Putin and Trump welcomed bilateral cooperation. The two presidents "agreed to boost coordination in this area." "In particular, the US has suggested sending a shipment of medical equipment to Russia," the Kremlin press service added.

The Russian and US presidents also "touched upon the situation on the global oil market," the statement said. They "pointed out that a new OPEC+ deal, which took effect on May 1, contributing to the stabilization of oil prices, had been made at an appropriate time largely thanks to communication between the presidents of Russia and the US."

The presidents of Russia and the US reiterated the importance of dialogue between the two countries. This was their sixth telephone call since the beginning of the year. Three of the six calls were trilateral. Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud joined Putin and Trump on one occasion and another two conversations involved Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman.