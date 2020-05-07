{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Putin: Russia, US can achieve much, if they follow traditions of allied relations

Earlier in the day, the Russian President held a phone talk with US President Donald Trump
© Alexei Nikolskly/Russian president's press service/TASS

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin noted in a phone talk with US President Donald Trump that Russia and the United States can achieve much, if they follow the traditions of WWII allied relations, the Kremlin press office reported on Thursday.

"The historic significance of allied relations that bound our peoples during the years of World War II and made it possible to defeat the common enemy was emphasized. It was stressed that following these traditions, Russia and the United States can achieve much in resolving acute problems of contemporaneity, including the provision of strategic stability, the war on terror, the settlement of regional conflicts and the fight against epidemics," the Kremlin press office said in a statement.

The heads of state exchanged their congratulations on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Victory over fascism, the statement says.

This is the sixth telephone talk with the US leader since the beginning of the year. The three of these talks were held in a trilateral format. On two occasions, they were joined by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud and on one occasion by Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

