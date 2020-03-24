Peugeot, Citroen and Opel production at Kaluga-based plant to be suspended

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. The Kaluga-based PSMA Rus, a joint venture of Mitsubishi Motors and PSA Peugeot Citroen, will suspend production of Peugeot, Citroen and Opel cars in view of the shortage of components, Acting Governor of the Kaluga Region Vladislav Shapsha says in a Telegram channel.

"In view of the shortage of components supplied by European automobile plants, PSMA Rus Group temporarily suspends production of cars. PSA brand lines (Peugeot, Citroen and Opel) [will put operations on hold] — from April 1 to 5 at PSMA Rus Group; the plant will go on a collective vacation from April 6 to 10," the official wrote.

Production will be suspended from April 1 to 3, PSA said earlier. "In view of worsening of the situation with COVID-19 worldwide and in Russia, closure of major European plants, suspension of component supplies worldwide, potential risks for employees and in line with coronavirus control measures recommended by the Russian government, Groupe PSA made a decision to temporarily halt production of PSA branded cars (Peugeot, Citroen, Opel) at the PSMA Rus plant in the Kaluga Region from April 1 through 3," the company said.

Such measures can be reconsidered in case of necessity, the holding said.

The assembly of Mitsubishi cars on the Kaluga-based plant will continue, the acting governor added.