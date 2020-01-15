Putin urges faster adoption of laws to protect, promote investments

"We have agreed not to change the tax conditions for business for six years, thus providing a wider horizon for investment planning. I am calling on the lawmakers and the government: we need to accelerate the adoption of a package of bills on protection and promotion of investments," Putin said.

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has urged the government and lawmakers to speed up adoption of a package of draft laws on the protection of investments and investment promotion.

He noted that the tax conditions for large, significant projects should be unchanged for up to 20 years, and the requirements and standards for the construction of production facilities should be set for three years.

"These guarantees to investors should become the norm of law. Of course, not only large projects, but also business initiatives of small and medium-sized enterprises should receive support," the President added.

About bill

On December 10, 2019, the State Duma, lower house of the Russian parliament, adopted a bill on the protection and promotion of investments in the first reading.

The bill provides for two investment regimes.

The general investment regime implies a three-year deferment of enactment of any norms that worsen the terms of investment activities.

The project regime is focused on large investment projects and guarantees stable tax conditions (for income tax, property tax, transport and land taxes, terms of payment and the procedure for VAT refund) for a period of 6 to 20 years.

The project regime has an access threshold. For example, for healthcare, education, culture and sports projects with a total budget of at least 1 billion rubles ($16 bln) the minimum amount of own investments is set at 250 mln rubles ($4 mln).

For projects in industries, agriculture and the digital economy the minimum amount of own investments is 1.5 billion rubles ($24.4 mln) (if a total budget of a project is at least 7 bln rubles ($113 mln). For projects in other sectors of the economy it is at least 5 billion rubles ($81 mln) (with a total budget of a project amounting to 25 billion rubles ($406 mln).