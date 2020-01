MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Oil companies of Russia’s Safmar Group executed route orders for the supply of 30,000 tonnes of oil to the Mozyr Refinery in Belarus, a source familiar with the Group plans told TASS on Tuesday.

"The Mozyr Refinery is receiving the first oil lot of 30,000 tonnes from Safmar Group companies," the source said.

Safmar confirmed information about the start of supplies to the Mozyr Refinery, without indicating the volume.