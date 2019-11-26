Kazakhstan mulling joining Power of Siberia 2 project

NUR-SULTAN, November 26. /TASS/. Kazakhstan is considering the possibility of joining the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline project to extract gas in the East Kazakhstan Region, First Vice Minister of Energy Makhambet Dosmukhambetov told reporters on Tuesday.

"The gas field in the East Kazakhstan Region has relatively small gas volumes, which do not allow ensuring supplies to the whole area, only in the regional scale. If Russia and China construct the Power of Siberia 2 (gas pipeline) and (it runs) through the Kazakh territory, we will have an opportunity to extract gas in the east using that gas pipeline. Alternatively, we will be considering other options - from Barnaul (joining the gas transport system - TASS). However, those issues should be explored thoroughly and (the questions) what gas, what costs and how reliable that will be should be analyzed," he explained.