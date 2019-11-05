No exact deadlines for TurkStream, Power of Siberia start so far — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Exact deadlines to launch the TurkStream and the Power of Siberia gas pipelines have not yet been fixed, Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Tuesday.

"No exact dates [for the start of these projects] are available so far," Peskov said.

Gazprom and China negotiated the date of the formal opening for the Power of Siberia gas pipeline as December 2, sources told TASS earlier. The gas pipeline was initially scheduled to be launched on December 20.

Gas will flow over the first line of the TurkStream gas pipeline from January 1 of the next year, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak informed earlier.