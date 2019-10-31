EC expects Nord Stream 2 to operate under EU legislation — spokesperson

BRUSSELS, October 31. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC) expects that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will function in accordance with international and European laws, EC spokesperson Anna-Kaisa Itkonen said at a press conference on Thursday.

"As regards Nord Stream 2 project, we seek to ensure that if it is built, it will operate in a transparent and nondiscriminatory way, with the appropriate degree of regulatory oversight implying the key principles of international and EU legislation," the spokesperson stated.

"We have clear rules that apply to all pipelines that are used to import gas into the European market," Itkonen added.

The Danish Energy Agency granted a permit to Nord Stream 2 AG to construct a section of the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline southeast of the island of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea, the agency said in a press release on Wednesday. Nord Stream 2 AG, the gas pipeline project operator, reported it would initiate the preparatory work and the pipelay in Denmark in coming weeks.