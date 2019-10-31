Nord Stream 2 will strengthen Russia-EU economic ties, says Belgian Ambassador

VOLGOGRAD, October 31. /TASS/. Belgium’s Ambassador to Russia, Jean-Arthur Regibeau, believes that the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will help strengthen economic relations between Russia and the European Union.

"We believe, that we are rather positive in the sense that it would increase economic relations between the two sides, but it has to clearly respect rules set by the European Union [in the energy sector]," the Belgian diplomat told TASS on Thursday.

He was commenting Denmark’s decision to grant permit to Nord Stream 2 AG to build Nord Stream 2 pipeline south-west from Bornholm.

According to the Ambassador, Belgium is for "diversification" in terms of both energy supplies and the types of energy used.