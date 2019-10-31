Nord Stream 2 will strengthen Russia-EU economic ties, says Belgian Ambassador

VOLGOGRAD, October 31. /TASS/. Belgium’s Ambassador to Russia, Jean-Arthur Regibeau, believes that the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will help strengthen economic relations between Russia and the European Union.
"We believe, that we are rather positive in the sense that it would increase economic relations between the two sides, but it has to clearly respect rules set by the European Union [in the energy sector]," the Belgian diplomat told TASS on Thursday.
He was commenting Denmark’s decision to grant permit to Nord Stream 2 AG to build Nord Stream 2 pipeline south-west from Bornholm.
According to the Ambassador, Belgium is for "diversification" in terms of both energy supplies and the types of energy used.
In April, Nord Stream 2 AG, the operator of the Nord Stream 2 project, applied for two route alternatives on the continental shelf southeast of Bornholm with a length of respectively 147 km and 164 km. The Danish Energy Agency rejected the northwestern route mainly "due to an assessment of the impact on shipping and Natura 2000 areas." Natura 2000 is a network of nature protection areas, a central component in protection of biodiversity in the countries of the European Union.
The agency approved the shortest route, since this route provides the least risk and impact from an environmental and safety perspective and therefore is the preferable choice.
To date the Nord Stream 2 pipeline has been built by more than 80%. According to the schedule, the projects should be completed by the end of the year.
Earlier, head of Gazprom Alexei Miller said that the construction of a section of the pipeline in Danish waters would take about five weeks after the project’s operator obtains permit from the country's authorities.