Many US business reps interested in mending relations with Russia — business executive

RIYADH, October 30. / TASS /. The experience of restoring relations between Saudi Arabia and Russia can serve as an example for restoring relations between Russia and the United States, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev told journalists on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative forum.

"During the forum, we held a number of meetings with American business representatives. We really see that many show interest in the experience of restoring relations between Saudi Arabia and Russia as potential experience in restoring relations between Russia and the US. We believe that many representatives of American business are interested in building bridges. We hope that the work we are doing to improve Russian-American business relations will receive a substantial boost in the near future," noted Dmitriev.