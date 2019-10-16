{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Russian aviation regulator issues S7 permission to fly to Georgia

According to the document, S7 will be able to perform up to seven flights per week
© Marina Listyeva/TASS

MOSCOW, October 16. / TASS /. The Russian Federal Air Transport Agency issued S7 airlines clearance to fly to Kutaisi, Georgia; the agency published its order on the official web site on Wednesday.

According to the document, S7 will be able to perform up to 7 flights per week. The Federal Air Transport Agency and S7 explained to TASS that the presence of clearance does not mean the actual start of flights.

Read also
Georgia’s stance on dialogue with Russia should be clarified to resume flights — ministry

"This is a standard practice when airlines extend their flight clearance in order to be able to start flights without slowing down if the air service opens," an official representative of the Federal Air Transport Agency told TASS. "Admission is the company's right. As soon as restrictions on flights are lifted to Georgia, Siberia Airlines will be able to exercise this right. "

"Having an admission does not give the airline the right to fly to Georgia under the current ban. The admission to flights to Kutaisi was obtained by Siberia Airlines instead of Globus Airlines as part of an airline association," S7 explained.

 

On June 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a decree imposing a temporary ban on flights, including commercial ones, from Russia to Georgia starting July 8. On June 22, Russia’s Transport Ministry announced that starting on July 8; flights by Georgian airlines to Russia would be halted.

Russia banned flights to and from Georgia following the unrest that erupted in Tbilisi on June 20. The protests were sparked by an uproar over a Russian legislator’s address in the Georgian parliament. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the flight ban was aimed at ensuring the safety of Russians, who might run into danger in Georgia.

In July, the volume of airline tickets from Russia to Georgia fell by 30%, due to the suspension of direct flights to Georgia, said Igor Konstantinov, general director of Biletix, Internet service for travelers. Direct flights between Russia and Georgia have been limited since July 8, but some travelers purchase tickets for connecting flights with transfer in third countries. "Tbilisi is a top tourist destination with good dynamics of its development - about 650,000 Russian tourists entered Georgia [before the restrictions]. According to forecasts, the number of tourists could have reached 1.5 mln, if there had been no air travel ban. If we are talking about banning flights from Russia to Georgia, then the passengers have an alternative - transfer "said Konstantinov. He noted that prices for flights to Georgia increased by 13%

About 54,000 Russian nationals were staying in Georgia at the time when the flight ban was announced. According to Russian Transport Minister Yevgeny Ditrikh, roughly 4,500 of them still have not changed their flights so the Ministry has allocated additional funds to ensure they return to Russia until the end of the week.

En+ Board anticipates dividend payments for 2019, says board chairman
At the end of 2018, the board of directors recommended that the annual general meeting should not approve payment of dividends due to the difficulties stemming from the introduction of US sanctions
Read more
Roscosmos chief sees no foreign alternative to Russia’s Soyuz spacecraft
Roscosmos was ready to offer its Soyuz spacecraft to countries having the determination and money to pursue space missions
Read more
Kurds launch counteroffensive, gain back control over Ras al-Ayn in northern Syria — media
According to the al-Hadath TV channel, there has been fierce fighting between the Kurds and the Turkish-backed Syrian armed opposition units in Ras al-Ayn’s outskirts
Read more
Putin gets painting with Arab ornament as present during visit to Riyadh
The Russian president also brought presents for the host side
Read more
Russian missiles will be able to outmaneuver all defenses - Putin
President Vladimir Putin emphasized that Russia has created other weapons that no one else in the world has
Read more
Putin, Saudi King discussed military cooperation, talks will continue
Earlier the Russian leader said in an interview with the Arab media that Moscow and Riyadh have a good plan for joint activities in the military and technical cooperation sphere
Read more
Erdogan refutes reports about Islamic State militants’ escape from prisons in Syria
Turkish President said that it is done to provoke America and the West
Read more
Black Sea Fleet’s patrol ship to join Russian Navy’s Mediterranean Squadron
The Vasily Bykov was initially designed as a modular warship capable of carrying a universal shipborne system of eight Kalibr-NK cruise missiles
Read more
Wikileaks founder Assange probably tortured in UK detention, Lavrov says
The Russian foreign minister noted the importance of one-on-one contacts in diplomacy
Read more
Syrian army enters Manbij in northern Aleppo governorate - TV
According to the Al Mayadeen, units of the Kurdish Self-Defense Forces let the government army move through their positions
Read more
World’s largest air-cushion amphibious assault ship to undergo repairs at Baltic shipyard
The warship entered service with the Baltic Fleet in October 1991
Read more
Putin presents King Salman of Saudi Arabia with Kamchatka falcon
King Salman handed Vladimir Putin a painting in response
Read more
Syrian troops enter town of Kobani on border with Turkey
The Syrian army is deploying its forces in the town and its outskirts, according to the Al Mayadeen TV Channel
Read more
Russian defense ministry says it never discussed operation in Syria’s Kobani with Turkey
Read more
Serbian part of TurkStream to be complete by end of 2019
The Serbian section of TurkStream is intended to begin near the town of Zajecar near the Bulgarian border and cross the border with Hungary near the town of Horgos
Read more
Atlantic hegemony dying: Era of Western global intervention fading away, says report
The report points to Washington’s failed attempts to depose governments in Syria and Venezuela as well as to forcefully intervene in the Middle East
Read more
Russian, US military chiefs discuss Syria — Pentagon
The two officials agreed to keep the specific details of their conversation secret
Read more
Putin and Erdogan discuss situation in Syria in telephone talks
The Kremlin press service said that the telephone talks were initiated by the Turkish side
Read more
Russia, Cuba sign memorandum on security cooperation
The memorandum was signed at the talks between Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev and Cuban Interior Minister Julio Cesar Gandarilla Bermejo in Havana on Tuesday
Read more
Russian military police hold first patrol in Syria's Manbij
The first patrol of Manbij streets lasted for over three hours
Read more
US-Turkey covert plot? Expert hints secret deal may have been struck on northern Syria
The expert suggested that Syria and Turkey could strike a bargain or draw up a deal to avoid a military standoff
Read more
Trump signs decree imposing sanctions on Turkey
The sanctions are intended to press Turkey "to halt its military offensive against northeast Syria and adopt an immediate ceasefire"
Read more
Opposition calls for Ukrainian PM’s ouster after visit to neo-Nazi rock concert
After a concert by the band in 2018, a criminal case was opened over the display of swastikas and other Nazi symbols, as well as Nazi slogans and quotes from Italian dictator Benito Mussolini
Read more
Russian military working to prevent conflicts in government-controlled regions of Syria
The United States announced earlier that they will be withdrawing troops from Syria
Read more
Syria’s state flag hoisted over several institutions in border cities — media
Until recently the cities remained under the control of the Kurdish autonomous administration and the coalition calling itself Syrian Democratic Forces
Read more
Russia called on Kurds to cooperate with Damascus, but they chose another way — envoy
The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces coalition is backed by the United States
Read more
Netanyahu asks Putin to pardon Israeli woman convicted in Russia
The 25-year-old Israeli was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison in Russia on drugs smuggling charges
Read more
NATO’s attempts to neutralize Russia’s nuclear potential doomed to failure - Putin
The Russian leader recalled that elements of NATO’s anti-missile defense system had already been deployed in Romania and would soon appear in Poland
Read more
Jet crash in Sheremetyevo has no effect on SSJ-100 demand
The tragedy happened on May 5, claiming 41 lives
Read more
Erdogan says Turkey has no problems with Russia over operation in Syria
Turkish President said that agreements that were reached with Moscow continue to be successfully implemented
Read more
Syrian government troops enter Manbii, media reports say
Read more
Russia to hold Strategic Missile Force drills with over 200 missile launchers
The drills on October 15-17 will involve 12,000 troops
Read more
Kremlin balks at interpreting Kiev’s call to disband Donbass republics
The Kremlin spokesman recalled that the Minsk agreements had been backed with the participation of the Donbass republics' representatives
Read more
Press review: Putin’s Saudi tour and Russia’s trump card in Indian-Chinese rapprochement
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, October 14
Read more
Russian awaiting extradition to US in Israel is placed under close supervision
The issue of the Russian national's extradition might be decided in the near future, according to his lawyer
Read more
Trump calls on European states to take back ISIS militants remaining in Syrian prisons
On October 10, Trump confirmed that the US had taken the 2 ISIS militants out of that country
Read more
Putin admits he doesn’t read Trump’s Twitter
At the same time Russian President noted, that finds the opinion of US President important for the world
Read more
Russian strategic nuclear forces’ drills not aimed against third countries — top brass
The drills are of solely defensive nature and will not involve foreign contingents
Read more
Kremlin rules out discussion on Crimea in any format, including at Normandy Four summit
The Kremlin spokesman has commented on Zelensky’s idea on discussing the Crimean issue at the Normandy Four summit
Read more
Putin to decide on pardoning Israeli woman after Netanyahu’s appeal received
The Russian presidential press secretary refrained from answering a question whether Putin and Netanyahu had ever looked into a possible exchange of the Israeli for a Russian national
Read more
Russian army puts up bridge in record time to deploy heavy arms, aid across Euphrates
Damascus main forces are gearing up for a mass crossing of the Euphrates
Read more
Putin’s visit to Saudi Arabia reflects new level of relations — top diplomat
The Russian foreign minister characterized the visit as "historic"
Read more
Russia, UAE sign agreements totaling $1.4 bln
The Russian president recalled that the Mubadala Emirates fund is one of the first partners of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, with whom they have implemented more than 45 projects worth $2.3 bln
Read more
Erdogan promises to withdraw troops from Syria after defeating terrorists — Russian envoy
The Russian envoy recalled Russia’s position, stating that only Syrian troops should be located on the border between Syria and Turkey
Read more
Press review: Huge deals seal Putin's Saudi tour and Turkey pushes Kurds into Assad’s arms
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, October 15
Read more
Syrian army gains full control of Manbij — Russian Defense Ministry
Manbij is located some 85 kilometers east of Aleppo
Read more
Russia delivers to China first Mi-171 helicopter with VK-2500 engines
In total were signed contracts for supply of twelve more helicopters to Chinese customers
Read more
Russia continues to develop advanced weapons - Putin
According to the president, Russia "cannot help but feel concern over overall global security and strategic balance"
Read more
UN agrees that US violated its visa obligations as host country — Russian diplomat
The United States did not issue visas on time to 18 Russian delegates to events in the framework of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly
Read more
Syrian forces enter northeast Syria’s Raqqa
Earlier, the gov't forces established control over the town of Tabqa and the nearby airfield in Raqqa, also took under control several bridges through the Euphrates and 2 hydroelectric power stations
Read more
US win in Airbus case can benefit Russian air carriers, experts say
Earlier today, the WTO dispute review body approved the award entitling the US to impose duties of almost $7.5 bln on goods and services of EU states that violated WTO rules when subsidizing Airbus
Read more