Russia and UAE plan to discuss orders and sales of Aurus cars in November

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Tawazun Economic Council are planning to discuss orders and planned sales of Aurus line of executive-class vehicles in November, the ministry’s press service told TASS.

"The visit of the President of Russia to the UAE, undoubtedly, gave an additional impetus to the development of cooperation and sparked special interest in the brand. Therefore, together with Tawazun, specific actions are being worked out to develop Aurus for the coming year. With regard to orders for cars and planned sales volumes, we will discuss it in more detail with colleagues from Tawazun (participates in the Aurus project - TASS) at the next Aurus board of directors meeting, which will be held in Abu Dhabi in late November," the ministry said.