Russia and UAE plan to discuss orders and sales of Aurus cars in November

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Tawazun Economic Council are planning to discuss orders and planned sales of Aurus line of executive-class vehicles in November, the ministry’s press service told TASS.
"The visit of the President of Russia to the UAE, undoubtedly, gave an additional impetus to the development of cooperation and sparked special interest in the brand. Therefore, together with Tawazun, specific actions are being worked out to develop Aurus for the coming year. With regard to orders for cars and planned sales volumes, we will discuss it in more detail with colleagues from Tawazun (participates in the Aurus project - TASS) at the next Aurus board of directors meeting, which will be held in Abu Dhabi in late November," the ministry said.
The ministry also noted "huge interest" of the Middle Eastern countries in the Aurus brand.
Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said earlier that since February 2018, more than 600 pre-orders have been received for Aurus cars. The price of the car in the basic configuration will reach 18 mln rubles ($280,281).
Aurus is a Russian brand of cars for senior officials. The car was designed as part of the Cortege project, which has been implemented by NAMI (Central Scientific Research Automobile and Automotive Engines Institute) in Moscow, Russia, since 2013. The project envisages the creation of the line of cars on the base of a single platform (sedan, limousine, minivan and sport utility vehicle (SUV).