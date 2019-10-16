Novak, Sefcovic discuss issue of gas transit via Ukraine, says ministry

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak has discussed gas transit through Ukraine, as well as the relationship between Russia and the European Union within the framework of the BRELL project (single energy system of Belarus, Russia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania), in a telephone conversation with European Commission’s Vice-President for Energy Union Maros Sefcovic, the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Alexander Novak and Maros Sefcovic discussed efforts within trilateral consultations in the format Russia-EU-Ukraine on the issue of gas transit from Russia to EU countries, general issues of gas cooperation, as well as the relationship within the BRELL project," the statement reads.

Novak stated earlier that Moscow is considering the possibility of revising technical parameters stipulated by the gas transit contract with Ukraine in case of its extension for one year. Russia is ready to offer extension of the contract on the existing legal conditions, he said, suggesting that some technical parameters be revised since the situation has changed dramatically over the past ten years, including regarding Ukraine’s gas consumption and transit volumes.

Sefcovic reported via Twitter earlier that the next round of trilateral consultations on the gas issue in the format Russia-EU-Ukraine would be held on October 28 in Brussels. Meanwhile, Novak pointed out that it is important to understand the status of development of the agreements reached on September 19 and see how far Ukraine would proceed with the implementation of the European legislation.

The latest round of trilateral gas consultations between Russia, Ukraine and the European Union was held on September 19. Following the meeting, which only lasted 40 minutes, Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak concluded that the consultations were very fruitful for the first time in many years. Sefcovic noted the positive and constructive atmosphere at the consultations.

The sides also claimed that it is possible to continue transiting Russian gas to Europe through Ukraine in almost any scenario.