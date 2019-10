MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) plans to ink ten investment agreements worth about $1.3 bln as part of the visit of President Vladimir Putin to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with partners, including the country’s sovereign fund Mubadala Investment Company, RDIF said in a statement on Tuesday.

Agreements will be signed in such sectors as high technologies, healthcare, mineral production, logistics, and manufacturing, the Fund noted.