International alliances needed in all fuel and energy sector spheres — energy minister

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. International alliances should be established not merely in the oil production sphere but also in other segments of the fuel and energy sector, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters at the Russian Energy Week Forum on Wednesday.

"We should work together, establish alliances. In every sector: this pertains to oil, gas, electric power, refining and gas processing. There is a need to cooperate. Examples are already in place, further to the [OPEC+] Charter signed this summer, which states the long-term cooperation of exporting countries," Novak said, mentioning the Gas Exporting Countries Forum as an example.