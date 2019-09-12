Russia vows to comply with terms of OPEC+ deal conditions

ABU DABI, September 12. / TASS /. Russia will fulfill the terms of the OPEC + transaction in the future in full, like all other countries participating in the agreement, said Russian Energy Ministry Alexander Novak told reporters on Thursday.

"I would like to focus the attention on this, it seems very important to me. We once again agreed on a commitment to fully implement the agreement by all parties to the agreement who signed it in December 2018. Everyone must fulfill the obligations 100%," he said.

"Russia is fully committed to the obligations and intends to fulfill them completely," the minister added.