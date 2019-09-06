Moldovan president says plans to go to Moscow to negotiate gas supplies terms with Putin

CHISINAU, September 6. /TASS/. Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Friday he plans to go to Moscow for a one-day visit on September 7 to have talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on new terms of Russian gas supplies.

"I am leaving for a one-day working visit to Moscow. On September 7, I will have talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. We will discuss the entire spectrum of Moldovan-Russian relations, including the issue of natural gas supplies to Moldova and its transit via Ukraine. Apart from that, we will speak about bilateral trade and economic relations, about the Transnistrian settlement and our country’s foreign policy agenda," he wrote on his Facebook account.

Moldova’s contract with Russian gas utility Gazprom expires in 2019.

The Moldovan president told TASS earlier he wanted to negotiate a discount on Russian gas. The previous government, in his words, lowballed gas tariffs and "left an ‘energy bomb’ that may send gas prices [for population] hiking." Apart from that, Moldova is worried over possible halt of gas supplies via Ukraine.