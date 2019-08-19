Cargo turnover of one terminal in the Hainan port of Yangpu increases by 57% in 2019

HAIKOU, August 19. /TASS/. The total cargo turnover of the Xiaochantan container terminal operating in Hainan's Yangpu port reached 241,100 TEU (the equivalent of a standard 20-foot container) from January to July this year, making it by 57.08% more than the same period last year, the local information resource www.hinews.cn reported.

The Yangpu port, which is a part of the Yangpu economic development zone, is developing rapidly. Currently, six international shipping lines and 14 routes for delivering goods to other Chinese regions pass through it, the publication notes.

From this port, cargo is delivered by sea to Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia and Myanmar, the total volume of international traffic from Yangpu in the first seven months of this year reached 16,000 TEU.

In recent years, the Yangpu port has become a major logistics hub, which plays an increasingly important role in the regional maritime transportation system. Its development, the portal points out, contributes to the improvement of the business environment in Hainan and the implementation of the project to create an experimental free trade zone in the province. Local authorities intend to continue to improve the port's infrastructure, increase its competitiveness and openness, increase container traffic, and open new routes for them.

The Hainan authorities have been actively working on the construction and promotion of a pilot free trade zone, the creation of which the President of China Xi Jinping announced in April 2018 at the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the island province and the Hainan Special Economic Zone. According to plan, the creation of a pilot zone will start the globalization of the island's economy and increase the attractiveness of the Chinese province for foreign investors.