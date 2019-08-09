Russia urges sooner ratification of documents on single financial EAEU market

CHOLPON-ATA /Kyrgyzstan/, August 9. /TASS/. Russia is calling on its partners in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) to speed up the ratification of all documents on the formation of a common financial market by 2025, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said at a meeting of the EAEU Intergovernmental Council.

He recalled that a common financial market within the space of the "five" countries (Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan) should be created by 2025.

"I would like to call on our partners to act more actively and speed up ratification of all necessary documents," Medvedev said addressing to his colleagues in the countries of the EAEU.

"More than 180 mln consumers now reside within our common market, therefore there should be no obstacles for communication between them and here we share common position. Perhaps there is a difference in approaches - how to achieve this, but in general, we are all willing to form a single economic space that occupies almost 20 mln square kilometers, "Medvedev said.

He stressed that now the common market of the EAEU has "a wide range of quality goods" sold at competitive prices.

"For example, in terms of agricultural products, fruits and vegetables, our countries cooperate very well," Medvedev said.

He also noted that drafting of an agreement on regulation of the alcohol market in the EAEU.

"We hope that by now most of its points have already been agreed on, we have agreed on what to do next," Medvedev said.