Swedish section of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will be completed in October — operator

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Nord Stream 2 AG, the operator of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, reported on Monday that the process of laying the gas pipeline in the Swedish waters is almost finished and will be completed in October.

"Pipelay in the 510-kilometre long Swedish section of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is almost over: One line has been completed in this section, while the construction of the second line will resume on September 1, 2019. The second line is scheduled to be completed during October in the Swedish Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ)," the operator said in a press release on its website.

Overall, more than 1,700 km of pipelines have been laid so far in accordance with existing permits in Germany, Sweden, Finland and Russia, the company added.

The company also noted that, on August 3, the last Nord Stream 2 pipe stored within the premises of the port of Karlshamn left the storage area.

"Nearly 39,000 pipes have transited through the port since October 7, 2017. Out of these, almost 37,000 pipes have been shipped to the pipelay vessels working on the Swedish section of the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline. The surplus has been transported back to the port of Mukran in northern Germany," the company said.

The Nord Stream 2 project will consist of two gas pipeline lines with a total capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany. The total capacity of the project is 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year. The cost of construction is estimated at 9.5 billion euros.

The sole shareholder of Nord Stream 2 AG is Gazprom. Gazprom's European partners — Wintershall, Uniper, OMV, Engie and Royal Dutch Shell — will finance 50% of the project.