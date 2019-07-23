Russia may increase production of aquatic bio resources by 6% by 2030

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Russia may increase the volume of aquatic bio resources production by 2030 by 6%, to 5.4 million tonnes, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev saidon Tuesday.

He was speaking at a "government hour" meeting in the Federation Council, upper chamber of parliament.

Patrushev said that such a goal is set in the Strategy for the Development of Fisheries in Russia until 2030. The draft strategy has been developed by the ministry and the Federal Agency for Fishery.

"Long-term financial investments will amount to 613 bln rubles ($9.7 bln), which is almost four times more than in 2018. According to the forecast, the turnover of industry organizations in 2030 will increase by 160%, to nearly 900 bln rubles ($14.2 bln). Production will reach 5.4 million tonnes - 6% higher than the record figure for 2018," the minister said.

At the same time, the volume of production of marketable aquaculture products, including planting material, in 2030 should increase 2.5 times compared with 2018 and amount to 618,000 tonnes. The share of products with high added value in the total volume of fish production, according to the plan of the Agriculture Ministry, will be 65% against 30% in 2018.

The new vessels built on the territory of Russia, will account for at least 80% of the fish catch in the overall structure of the fishing fleet, the ministers said. In 2018, this figure was 15%.

"It is very important that the implementation of the strategy by 2030 will increase the per capita consumption of fish in the country by almost 3.5 kg, up to 25 kg," the minister noted.

Impact on prices

The new strategy aims to increase the industry’s contribution to the country's GDP. The document laid down measures to increase investment in shipbuilding, infrastructure development, extraction of aquatic bio resources, aquaculture cultivation, processing. It also envisages measures to increase the volume of catch and fish production. The strategy provides for expanding the geography of catch outside Russia’s territorial waters. For example, the Antarctic region is promising.

In addition, the implementation of strategy measures will reduce the cost of production of fish products, which can positively affect consumer prices in this segment, Patrushev said.

"Price is a market mechanism, but, nevertheless, all our efforts will reduce the cost of catching aquatic biological resources. Taking into account compensation of direct costs of construction of vessels, compensation for the construction of fish processing plants, this will enable our fish producers to reduce the cost of catch and processing. I really hope that this will be reflected in the price of the final product," he said, answering the questions of the senators.

However, the Minister noted that prices are also affected by world prices for aquatic bio resources.

New support measures

Patrushev also said that his ministry had decided to spread the measures of state support in the form of concessional lending on construction, reconstruction and upgrade of fish farming facilities, as well as facilities for the processing and storage of aquaculture products. The relevant regulatory act is being prepared. According to experts, preferential loans will allow to additionally attract about 130 bln rubles ($2.05 bln) in investments in the fixed capital of the industry.