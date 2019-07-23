Saudi Aramco shows interest in Lukoil projects in Uzbekistan, no talks so far — Lukoil CEO

Novatek to consider sale of up to 30% in Arctic LNG 2 project to Saudi Aramco

ASTRAKHAN, July 23. /TASS/. Saudi Aramco has taken interest in joining two Lukoil projects in Uzbekistan, Kandym and Hissar, but companies have not held negotiations on this issue so far, Lukoil CEO Vagit Alekperov told reporters on Tuesday.

"They show interest but no negotiations have been held as yet. They have not made any proposals for the time being," the top manager said.

Saudi Aramco expressed desire to join Kandym and Hissar projects in Uzbekistan eighteen months ago, Alekperov noted. "No activities so far," he added.