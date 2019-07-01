Iran is content with current oil price but more export is needed - Oil Minister

VIENNA, July 1. /TASS/. Iran is content with the current oil price but the country under US sanctions wants to boost oil exports, Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh told reporters on Monday.

"The price is not bad for us. The main issue is to export more barrels," the Minister said.

Zanganeh did not specify current and desired volumes of oil exports.

Iran’s oil production used to drop by 210 thousand barrels daily to 2.4 mln barrels per day in May, the International Energy Agency said in its June report.