Georgian Airways owner denied having debts to Russian authorities

TBILISI, June 23. /TASS/. Georgian Airways has no debts to the Russian authorities, Tamaz Gaiashvili, the air company’s founder and owner, said on Sunday commenting on the Russian transport ministry’s decision to ban flights to Russia by Georgian air carriers starting from July 8.

"The Georgian side, we, Georgian Airways, have never had any debts (to Russia - TASS). The Russian ministry of transport stopped air service between Georgia and Russia, which is a very bad step as it hits first of all Russian citizens. Let alone financial damage," he said in an interview with Interpresssnews, a Georgian news agency.

Following mass protests in Georgia’s capital city Tbilisi, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed a decree suspending passenger air service between the two countries from July 8.

The Russian ministry of transport said on the following day that flights to Russia by Georgian air carries will also be banned from July 8. As a reason it cited air safety considerations and outstanding debts for air navigation activities.

Georgian Airways operates direct regular flights from Tbilisi to Moscow, St. Petersburg and Kazan. Earlier in the day, the company promised to offer its clients transit flights from Tbilisi to Moscow with a stopover in Yerevan.

Another Georgian air carrier, MyWay Airlines, also performs flights to Russia.