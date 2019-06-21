Ukrainian oligarch Kolomoisky says he does not plan to invest in Donbass

He said this in an interview with a journalist of the Ukrainskaya Pravda newspaper.

KIEV, June 21. /TASS/. The Ukrainian oligarch Igor Kolomoisky said he was not going to invest in the Donbass region, because he has no funds after the High Court in London ruled to limit his spending.

"I have already commented on it to journalists that for the remainder of 20,000 pounds a week I can paint a kiosk. This is also a small architectural form," Kolomoisky joked.

Earlier Ukraine’s President Vladimir Zelensky called on big businesses to invest in the infrastructure of Donbass.

Kolomoisky said that he had not met with Zelensky after his inauguration, and that the Ukrainian President had not yet made such proposals to him.

Speaking at a business forum on Thursday, Zelensky said that he had already met with three Ukrainian oligarchs Rinat Akhmetov, Igor Kolomoisky and Viktor Pinchuk and reached certain agreements on investing in the infrastructure of Donbass. In particular, he said:

"Kolomoisky will invest a lot of money in the infrastructure of Donbass, but he still does not know about it."