Lukoil eyes option of implementing LNG projects in Cameroon

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Lukoil is viewing an opportunity of implementing LNG projects outside Russia and is looking at Cameroon, President of the Russian oil producer Vagit Alekperov said at the annual meeting of shareholders on Thursday.

"Yes, we plan [LNG projects - TASS] but outside Russia only," Alekperov said.

"Legislation allows only those [LNG] projects, whose implementation started before 2013. We therefore look at projects in Congo and, most likely, in Cameroon and in other parts of the globe where we have gas assets discovered also," Alekperov added.

It was reported earlier that Lukoil takes interest in a range of overseas projects, including Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Ghana, and Nigeria. The company also plans to enter into a project in Congo with the stake of 25%.