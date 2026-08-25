Belarus to hold Air Force and Air Defense drills with 2nd phase at Russian practice range

MINSK, August 25. /TASS/. Belarus will hold tactical drills with the Air Force and Air Defense Troops in late August - early September and their second stage will take place at a practice range in Russia, the press office of the republic’s Defense Ministry reported.

"From August 25 to September 10, 2026, an operational/tactical exercise with the branches of the Air Force and Air Defense Troops will take place under the direction of Air Force and Air Defense Troops Deputy Commander Major General Mikhail Matrosov. At the first stage of the drills, units and formations of the Air Force and Air Defense Troops will practice providing air defense cover for protected facilities and troops against strikes by enemy aerial attack weapons and maneuvering by surface-to-air missile units," the ministry said in a statement.

The second stage will take place at the Ashuluk training range in southern Russia and involve an active phase of the exercise with live-fire by aviation and surface-to-air missile units, it specified.

"The exercise will practice new methods and techniques of employing forces pursuant to the requirements set to modern warfare," the ministry explained.

The exercise will help raise the preparedness level of commanders and headquarters in exercising command and control of units in combat operations for repelling enemy aerial strikes, it said.