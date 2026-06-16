Russia to unveil Forpost-RE recon drone, UTS-800 trainer aircraft at Belarus security show

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. The Urals Civil Aviation Plant will unveil the Forpost-RE reconnaissance drone export version and a UTS-800 trainer aircraft at a security show in Belarus on June 17-19, the plant’s press office told TASS.

The drone and aircraft mockups will be shown at the 3rd Belarus 2026 National Security Exhibition along with a mockup of the Osvey Russian-Belarusian regional plane that was demonstrated in Minsk earlier, the press office reported.

"A pavilion of the Belexpo International Exhibition Center will showcase mockups of an UTS-800 trainer aircraft, a Forpost-RE reconnaissance/strike system with medium-range unmanned aerial vehicles and an LMS-192 Osvey multirole regional airliner jointly developed by Russia and Belarus," the press office said in a statement.

The UTS-800 trainer aircraft with VK-800 turboprop engines will be offered to the Belarusian side as a platform to train flight school cadets. As its main advantage, the trainer aircraft combines efficiency and advanced training capabilities and is free of the global political situation because it has been fully developed in Russia, it stressed.

Commenting on the Forpost-RE recon/strike drone, the press office pointed out that the platform would be offered to the Belarusian side for monitoring, reconnaissance and patrols in the interests of security, defense and government agencies.

"This is the first system of this class that has undergone a full cycle of factory tests. The platform’s further upgrade goes along the line of building up its payload and communications," it said.

The Urals Civil Aviation Plant said earlier that the Forpost-RE is capable of performing missions in a broad range of climatic and geographical conditions (under temperatures ranging from minus 40 degrees Celsius to plus 50 degrees Celsius). It further said that the drone had undergone its upgrade to expand the range of its payloads while keeping its performance characteristics.