Rostec meets around 80% of Russian army’s needs within special military operation

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Rostec State Corporation ensures around 80% of the Russian Armed Forces’ needs within the special military operation, Rostec told TASS.

"Today, Rostec is also mobilized to address frontline tasks and meets approximately 80% of all requirements of the Russian army for the special military operation. Our factories, many of which are successors to Soviet strategic plants, operate seven days a week in multiple shifts. During the special military operation, they produced vast quantities of munitions, including precision-guided munitions, and thousands of pieces of equipment, including tanks, armored personnel carriers, fighter jets, bombers, howitzers and missile systems, multiple launch rocket systems, drones, and much more," the state corporation said.

Rostec specialists managed to create a number of prototypes in a short timeframe that surpass Western counterparts in terms of their overall characteristics and adaptability to modern, complex combat conditions, the corporation added.