Russia’s S180 drone can dodge FPV drone attacks — manufacturer

RIYADH, February 12. /TASS/. The latest high-speed reconnaissance drone, the Supercam S180, has proven its ability to effectively dodge kamikaze drone attacks, a spokesman for the Unmanned Systems Group told TASS at the World Defense Show 2026 international exhibition in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

"Yes, accelerating to significant speeds, unusual for electric-powered unmanned aerial vehicles, along with evasive maneuvers, makes the UAV more resistant to FPV drone attacks. Our statistics indicate that the Supercam S180 can dodge FPV drone attacks in most cases," the company said.

It was previously reported that the drone is designed in a flying wing form factor and has the brief acceleration capability, making it inaccessible to FPV drones. The drone is designed for monitoring and reconnaissance.

The World Defense Show 2026 is taking place in Riyadh from February 8 to 12.